The News Roundup — International

Published July 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
A woman holds an umbrella walking past the Olympic Rings in front of Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo.
Following a wave of violence that swept through the nation, Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated in his home this week. The nation’s first lady was also wounded during the attack.

President Biden announced that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is complete ‘for all intents and purposes” and that the country’s “mission” in Afghanistan would be concluded by Aug. 31.

Japan has declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 case numbers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Authorities have announced that they may ban fans in the stands, leaving the games with no in-person spectators.

We cover the most important headlines from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

