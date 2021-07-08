© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Earls of Leicester Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published July 8, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT
Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas
Josh Saul
/
Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas in 2015

It's been suggested that the Earls of Leicester (pronounced "Lester") might well be one of the greatest band name puns of all time. Under the direction of dobro phenom Jerry Douglas, and with country singer-songwriter Shawn Camp on lead vocals, the Earls are a Grammy-winning star group that plumbs the depths of the bluegrass masters Flatt & Scruggs. Their performance of "Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms" came at the request of host Larry Groce, who asked them to play one more song for the enraptured audience.

From 2015: Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas perform "Rollin' in my Sweet Baby's Arms"
Hear the Mountain Stage Song of the Week
20150308-57.JPG

You can hear The Earl's entire performance, plus sets from the one and only Buckwheat Zydeco, Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin w/ The Guilty Ones, JD McPherson, and Jeff Austin Band, on this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

Buckwheat Zydeco
Josh Saul
Buckwheat Zydeco was quick to win over the live Culture Center audience every time he visited Mountain Stage.

Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen.

We’re slowly getting back into the swing with live shows again, so you should sign up for our email updates to be among the first to know our on-sale schedule so you can plan your trip to #AlmostHeaven. We will be here when you're ready.

Arts & Culture
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
