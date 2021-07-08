Listen: Earls of Leicester Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

It's been suggested that the Earls of Leicester (pronounced "Lester") might well be one of the greatest band name puns of all time. Under the direction of dobro phenom Jerry Douglas, and with country singer-songwriter Shawn Camp on lead vocals, the Earls are a Grammy-winning star group that plumbs the depths of the bluegrass masters Flatt & Scruggs. Their performance of "Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms" came at the request of host Larry Groce, who asked them to play one more song for the enraptured audience.

From 2015: Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas perform "Rollin' in my Sweet Baby's Arms" Hear the Mountain Stage Song of the Week Listen • 3:02

You can hear The Earl's entire performance, plus sets from the one and only Buckwheat Zydeco, Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin w/ The Guilty Ones, JD McPherson, and Jeff Austin Band, on this week's encore episode of Mountain Stage.

Josh Saul Buckwheat Zydeco was quick to win over the live Culture Center audience every time he visited Mountain Stage.

