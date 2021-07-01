© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Why Don&#8217;t We Know Who Won The Election For New York City Mayor?

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published July 1, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT
People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 249 The Caton School in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.
Last night, New York’s Board of Elections released another new tally of votes in the city’s mayoral race.

It was the second updated tally in less than two days.

That’s because, on Tuesday, the Board of Elections accidentally counted roughly 135,000 sample ballots – and released the results.

The tally was retracted after a few hours. But current mayor Bill de Blasio says it’s yet another reason the board should be “torn down and replaced.”

What’s going on in New York?

Rupert Allman
