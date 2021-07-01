The News Roundup — International

President Joe Biden directed airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The move sends a clear message amid talks with Tehran over the Iran nuclear deal. Biden sent a message to Iranian leaders, saying they “won’t get a nuclear weapon on my watch.”

World Health Organization officials, concerned about the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, have urged even fully-vaccinated people across the globe to continue wearing masks to protect themselves.

Russia has reported the most confirmed cases within its borders in a single day since the pandemic began. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed for the first time he was indeed vaccinated, receiving his shot in the form of Russia’s own Sputnik V.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5