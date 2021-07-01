© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
2 Colleagues Save 2 Lives By Donating Their Kidneys

Published July 1, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Two colleagues start talking while washing their hands in the bathroom at work. Months later, they have saved two lives. Backtracking here - Tia Wimbush and Susan Ellis' husbands needed kidney transplants, and neither could donate. So one day, Tia asked Susan what her blood type was. They realized they each matched with the other's husband. After getting tested, they committed to donate. In March, both transplants were successful, and everyone is healthy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

