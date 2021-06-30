Missing Dog In Pennsylvania Is Happy To Reunite With His Family

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Aisha Nieves was looking to adopt a new dog for her family. While browsing a nearby shelter's website, she realized one of the dogs looked exactly like her former puppy, Kovu, who went missing two years earlier. So after Nieves called and confirmed it was him, she went down to the shelter. At first, Nieves was nervous Kovu wouldn't remember her, but she was wrong. The dog practically jumped into her arms, and there were lots and lots of kisses.