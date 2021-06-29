© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2010: Dierks Bentley & The Travellin' McCourys, John Jorgenson Quintet, Charlie McCoy, and more

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published June 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
Dierks Bentley & the Travelin' McCourys on Mountain Stage 2010
We continue to look back to 2010 with sets from swing-style guitarist John Jorgenson and his Quintet, Canadian songwriter Fred Eaglesmith, Harmonica player and session legend Charlie McCoy, and guitar-icon Bill Kirchen.

Take a moment to subscribe to the Mountain Stage podcast on Apple podcasts or you can find us on just about every podcasting platform. We're also back to producing live shows, so we hope you'll sign up to receive Mountain Stage news delivered straight to your inbox. We can't wait to share all our good news!

Support for the Mountain Stage podcast is provided by Digital Relativity https://digitalrelativity.com

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
