© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twitter Helps Photographer Find Couple She Took Unexpected Engagement Photos For

Published June 25, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Ricky Johnson Jr.'s seaside proposal to Jazmine Winn in San Francisco last weekend was picture perfect, so perfect that a photographer from El Paso who just happened to be there took some shots, which she wanted the couple to have. So she posted them on Twitter looking for help. Within a day, the two were united with the gorgeous pics of their engagement. Congrats, Ricky and Jazmine. Congrats, Twitter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now