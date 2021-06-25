© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean

Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea.

About Asha de Vos

Asha de Vos is a marine biologist and TED Fellow, who specializes in researching and working with marine mammals. She oversees the Sri Lankan Blue Whale Project, the first long-term study on blue whales within the northern Indian Ocean.

A Duke University Global Fellow in Marine Conservation, de Vos previously worked at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. She has also consulted with the National Aquatic Research Agency, and was a panelist at the Rio+20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2012.

De Vos has degrees from the Universities of St. Andrews and Oxford. She received her PhD from the University of Western Australia.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
