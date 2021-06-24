The News Roundup — International

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, are visiting the White House Friday to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

The country’s former President, Hamid Karzai, said in an interview that the U.S. failed in Afghanistan and that NATO’s withdrawal from the region left behind a disaster.

Computer virus software company founder John McAffee was found dead in a Spanish prison just as his extradition to the United States was approved. He was charged with tax evasion last year.

U.S. authorities have seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains. Officials say the sites are spreading disinformation.

