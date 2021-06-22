© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How One Reporter Wants To Change The Way We Pay For Health Care

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published June 22, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT
A free bed is viewed in the Emergency Department at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California.
Skyrocketing healthcare costs in the U.S. are nothing new, but medical debt soared during the pandemic as people lost jobs and health insurance, and spent weeks in hospitals recovering from COVID-19.

Last year, Credit Karma found that nearly 20 million of its members in the U.S. have $45 million in medical debt collections.

ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen investigated high healthcare costs and chased down medical bills for years. Now he wants to convince everyone that they do have the power to fight the system. We ask him how.

 

