Joe Biden is in Brussels for his first NATO summit as president – with a firm goal to restore the trust that has been lost in American leadership.

He’s spent time on his first trip in office warning European leaders to be wary of those who promote “phony populism.”

President Biden says democratic nations must prove to the world that democracy can prevail and that autocracies can’t. Who on the world stage is up for that challenge?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5