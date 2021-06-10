The News Roundup — Domestic

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna say they expect their COVID-19 vaccines to be available to children as young as 6 months by the fall. Results for clinical trials of both vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 are expected by September.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen in states with low vaccination rates. In Kentucky, the hospitalization rate has risen 700 percent in unvaccinated counties.

In an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says that despite co-sponsoring the bill at its outset, he now won’t vote in favor of the “For the People” Act. Manchin has also refused to entertain the idea of ending the Senate filibuster, leaving the Democrats with little hope of passing major legislation.

