Listen: Buddy Guy Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2009: "Skin Deep"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published June 10, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Buddy Guy
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Buddy Guy on Mountain Stage at the Clay Center in 2009

For this week's special encore episode we listen back to a show recorded at The Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. in 2009 during FestivALL Charleston.

Blues music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Buddy Guy joined us in 2009 with songs from his then-newly release studio album Skin Deep. The title track, featured here as our Song of the Week, is a thoughtful ballad that features Guy playing his bluesy style on an electric sitar.

Buddy Guy-"Skin Deep" on Mountain Stage from 2009
Buddy Guy in 2009

Elsewhere on the show we hear more great blues flavored tunes from the modern day Queen of the Blues Shemekia Copeland, some jump blues from Duke Robillard, and a house-rockin' performance by Chicago blues mainstays Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials.

Tune in on one of these public radio stations, and check out the playlist for the songs you'll hear.

This episode was taped during FestivALL Charleston back in 2009. This year Mountain Stage kicks off the 2021 summer festival THIS SUNDAY with guest host Kathy Mattea. You can watch via LiveStream at MountainStage.org at 7p.m. June 13. Purchase a Pay What You Wish Ticket to be sure you get a reminder.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
