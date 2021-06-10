Listen: Buddy Guy Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2009: "Skin Deep"

For this week's special encore episode we listen back to a show recorded at The Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. in 2009 during FestivALL Charleston.

Blues music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Buddy Guy joined us in 2009 with songs from his then-newly release studio album Skin Deep. The title track, featured here as our Song of the Week, is a thoughtful ballad that features Guy playing his bluesy style on an electric sitar.

Buddy Guy-"Skin Deep" on Mountain Stage from 2009 Listen • 6:18

Elsewhere on the show we hear more great blues flavored tunes from the modern day Queen of the Blues Shemekia Copeland, some jump blues from Duke Robillard, and a house-rockin' performance by Chicago blues mainstays Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials.

1 of 4 — Shemekia Copeland 2 of 4 — Buddy Guy 3 of 4 — Duke Robillard 4 of 4 — DSC_0657.jpg

This episode was taped during FestivALL Charleston back in 2009. This year Mountain Stage kicks off the 2021 summer festival THIS SUNDAY with guest host Kathy Mattea. You can watch via LiveStream at MountainStage.org at 7p.m. June 13. Purchase a Pay What You Wish Ticket to be sure you get a reminder.