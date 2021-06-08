© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
&#8216;A Black Lady Sketch Show&#8217; Comes Back For Another Round

Published June 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT
Issa Rae, Robin Thede, and Dime Davis of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' speak during the HBO segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Before the pandemic brought everything to a standstill, one show broke new ground as the first comedy series to have a cast led entirely by Black women with an all-Black women writers’ room. 

The first season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show”was nominated for three Emmys. Season two helped fans weatherlong days under lockdown.

The show justfinished its sophomore run and HBO announced late last month it would be coming back for a third round.

What’s next for this groundbreaking comedy?

