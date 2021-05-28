An NYC Hotel Will Give Discounts To Anyone Named James

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is really important news for my younger brother because his name is James. Anybody named James could benefit if they're heading to New York, where the James Hotel is holding a promotion offering discounts for anyone named James - first or last name. This could be costly for the hotel since James is such a common name. Think of how much cheaper that kind of promotion would be if it was for the Waldorf Astoria. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.