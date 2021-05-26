© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
When The Police Investigate The Police

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published May 26, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT
The latest podcast from KQED and NPR looks at what police do when no one's looking.
While the results of internal affairs police investigations are often kept confidential, a new podcast from KQED and NPR examines how police investigate police when they thought nobody would be watching.

California has finally opened some of its once-hidden records and over 40 newsrooms worked together to make them available through The California Reporting Project.

The podcast “On Our Watch” examines thousands of those internal affairs files, documents, videos, much more. 

