When The Police Investigate The Police

While the results of internal affairs police investigations are often kept confidential, a new podcast from KQED and NPR examines how police investigate police when they thought nobody would be watching.

California has finally opened some of its once-hidden records and over 40 newsrooms worked together to make them available through The California Reporting Project.

The podcast “On Our Watch” examines thousands of those internal affairs files, documents, videos, much more.

