The News Roundup — International

President Joe Biden’s response to the violence in Israel was under the microscope this week, after it was reported that Biden expressed a desire for a de-escalation in aggression in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House appeared to pull back from public statements on the conflict this week, even as some members of Congress ramped up advocacy efforts.

India reported 4,500 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, setting a tragic world record. Vaccine giant Serum also signaled that it won’t export doses before the year’s end, meaning the world’s poorest nations will have to wait even longer to be protected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed calls from advocates to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing following China’s alleged human rights abuses in its Xinjiang province.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.