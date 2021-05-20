© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published May 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
Mourners raise a Palestinian flag during the funeral of Mohammad Kiwan, a 17-year-old Palestinian who succumbed to his wounds after being shot during confrontations with Israeli troops last week, in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel.
President Joe Biden’s response to the violence in Israel was under the microscope this week, after it was reported that Biden expressed a desire for a de-escalation in aggression in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House appeared to pull back from public statements on the conflict this week, even as some members of Congress ramped up advocacy efforts.

India reported 4,500 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, setting a tragic world record. Vaccine giant Serum also signaled that it won’t export doses before the year’s end, meaning the world’s poorest nations will have to wait even longer to be protected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed calls from advocates to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing following China’s alleged human rights abuses in its Xinjiang province.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

