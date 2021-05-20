The News Roundup — Domestic

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out this week in opposition to a House proposal to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The House voted to pass the bill, but the legislation’s chances of making it through the Senate appear to be slim following the Kentucky senator’s condemnation.

Several states reached the important milestone of reporting zero deaths related to COVID-19 in a day. Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, and Massachusetts cleared the hurdle as COVID deaths around the country fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months.

The Supreme Court decided it would hear a case that’s a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, sending both abortion rights and anti-abortion activists into overdrive. The case has to do with a Mississippi abortion ban that forbids the procedure after 15 weeks.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

