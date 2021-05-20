© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The Future Of The Commission To Investigate The Insurrection

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published May 20, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has become the latest Republican to push back against a bipartisan plan to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier, McConnell had indicated he was open to the idea, adding that he wanted “to read the fine print.”

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, he said, “After careful consideration, I’ve made a decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6.”

Despite McConnell’s opposition, the House voted this week to create the commission despite GOP pushback. Now the bill will move to the Senate for approval.

We speak to Dina Temple-Raston, NPR’s investigations and breaking news correspondent, about what comes next.

