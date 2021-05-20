1965 Class Ring Reunited With Owner, Who Didn't Know It Was Lost

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When Kim Shank found a high school class ring in a parking lot, she assumed somebody was looking for it, so she posted on social media for the owner. Then she contacted William Penn High School in Delaware. The ring was from 1965. Joanna Gore owned it. She'd loaned it to her granddaughter who lost it and had not told Grandma it was missing. Ms. Gore says someone has lost their ring privileges. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.