Behind The Scenes: U.S. Diplomacy In The Middle East

Once again, families are trapped in the middle as Hamas militants and the Israeli military trade rocket fire.

At least 12 people have been killed in Israel and more than 200 have been killed in Gaza, including at least 63 children. President Joe Biden alluded to his desire for a ceasefire in a statement Monday but stopped short of criticizing Israel. According to The New York Times, Biden has taken a stronger stance in private calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday, according to the Times.

“He’s been doing this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is typically not to debate it in public … Sometimes diplomacy needs to happen behind the scenes, it needs to be quiet.”

What role does the U.S. have in bringing about peace? And can it last?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.