© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Lizz Wright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published May 13, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Lizz Wright on Mountain Stage in 2010
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Lizz Wright on Mountain Stage in 2010

This week we revisit an episode originally recorded in 2010 on the campus of West Virginia University, in partnership with WVU Arts and Entertainment.

Firmly rooted in the sounds of her Georgia upbringing, gospel and jazz vocalist Lizz Wright shares her take on the songs she grew up hearing in church as a pastor's daughter. Tune in to this week's special archive episode to hear a full set from Lizz Wright, including "Walk" which you can hear now as the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week.

Lizz Wright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week.
Hear "Walk" Performed In Morgantown, W.Va.
DSC_0362.jpg

We invite you to tune in this week as we relive a special episode from 2010. In addition to Lizz Wright, we will hear from guitar virtuoso Raul Midón, the gospel drenched blues of The Holmes Brothers, folk-rockers Fruit Bats, indie-pop storytellers The Paper Raincoat, and Portuguese acoustic group Deolinda.

1 of 6  — Raul Midón
Guitarist Raul Midón on Mountain Stage in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2010.
Brian Blauser
2 of 6  — The Holmes Brothers
The late Wendell Holmes and his brother Sherman (right) performing as The Holmes Brothers. Hear them on a special archive edition of Mountain Stage this week.
Brian Blauser
3 of 6  — Fruit Bats
Fruit Bats perform in Morgantown, W.Va for a Mountain Stage road show.
Brain Blauser
4 of 6  — The Paper Raincoat
Imaginative collaborators Alex Wong, Amber Rubarth, and Devon Copley perform on Mountain Stage as The Paper Raincoat.
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — Lizz Wright
Soulful jazz great, Lizz Wright on Mountain Stage in 2010.
Brian Blauser
6 of 6  — Deolinda
Portuguese acoustic outfit Deolinda perform on the campus of West Virginia University in 2010.
Brian Blauser

If you’d like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! Be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter. Find out how you can hear this entire episode on your local public radio station by visiting the affiliate listings found here.

Top Stories
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now