Listen: Lizz Wright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
This week we revisit an episode originally recorded in 2010 on the campus of West Virginia University, in partnership with WVU Arts and Entertainment.
Firmly rooted in the sounds of her Georgia upbringing, gospel and jazz vocalist Lizz Wright shares her take on the songs she grew up hearing in church as a pastor's daughter. Tune in to this week's special archive episode to hear a full set from Lizz Wright, including "Walk" which you can hear now as the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week.
We invite you to tune in this week as we relive a special episode from 2010. In addition to Lizz Wright, we will hear from guitar virtuoso Raul Midón, the gospel drenched blues of The Holmes Brothers, folk-rockers Fruit Bats, indie-pop storytellers The Paper Raincoat, and Portuguese acoustic group Deolinda.
