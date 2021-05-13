Listen: Lizz Wright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week we revisit an episode originally recorded in 2010 on the campus of West Virginia University, in partnership with WVU Arts and Entertainment.

Firmly rooted in the sounds of her Georgia upbringing, gospel and jazz vocalist Lizz Wright shares her take on the songs she grew up hearing in church as a pastor's daughter. Tune in to this week's special archive episode to hear a full set from Lizz Wright, including "Walk" which you can hear now as the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week.

Lizz Wright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week. Hear "Walk" Performed In Morgantown, W.Va. Listen • 3:26

We invite you to tune in this week as we relive a special episode from 2010. In addition to Lizz Wright, we will hear from guitar virtuoso Raul Midón, the gospel drenched blues of The Holmes Brothers, folk-rockers Fruit Bats, indie-pop storytellers The Paper Raincoat, and Portuguese acoustic group Deolinda.

1 of 6 — Raul Midón Guitarist Raul Midón on Mountain Stage in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2010.

Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — The Holmes Brothers The late Wendell Holmes and his brother Sherman (right) performing as The Holmes Brothers. Hear them on a special archive edition of Mountain Stage this week. Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — Fruit Bats Fruit Bats perform in Morgantown, W.Va for a Mountain Stage road show. Brain Blauser 4 of 6 — The Paper Raincoat Imaginative collaborators Alex Wong, Amber Rubarth, and Devon Copley perform on Mountain Stage as The Paper Raincoat. Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Lizz Wright Soulful jazz great, Lizz Wright on Mountain Stage in 2010. Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Deolinda Portuguese acoustic outfit Deolinda perform on the campus of West Virginia University in 2010. Brian Blauser

