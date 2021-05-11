© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
DarkSide Hacks A Major Pipeline And Sends Washington Scrambling

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published May 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT
Fuel tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline Baltimore Delivery in Baltimore, Maryland.
What do we know about DarkSide?

The FBI says this group of potentially Russian hackers were behind an attack that shut down a major pipeline on Friday.

The Colonial Pipeline supplies the East Coast with half of its gasoline and jet fuel. The company says it should be back up and running by the end of the week.

But the fact that a ransomware attack could bring down such a huge piece of infrastructure has set off alarm bells on Capitol Hill

We now know who was behind the ransomware attack, but the why is a lot less clear. We ask one cybersecurity expert his take. 

