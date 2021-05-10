Women (Not) In the Workplace

There’s no way to sugar coat it: last week’s job numbers left a lot to be desired.

The number of new jobs fell below expectations, unemployment went up, and some industries are having trouble finding people to fill roles.

When it comes to the pandemic-induced economic downturn, just about everyone is impacted. But one group, in particular, is bearing the brunt: women.

What’s keeping women from returning to the workforce?

