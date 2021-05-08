Fresh Air Weekend: Former 'Pregnant Girl' Helps Other Teen Moms; Alison Bechdel

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Former 'Pregnant Girl' Builds Support To Help Other Teen Moms: Nicole Lynn Lewis felt overwhelmed and isolated as a young single mom in college. Now she runs a nonprofit designed to help teen parents get the financial and emotional support they need to thrive.

Collection Showcases 20 Years Of Louis Armstrong's Studio Work: A CD set from Mosaic, full of singles and albums made between '46 and '66, confirms the variety of Armstrong's studio sides — and shows how much work went into making them sound casual.

Alison Bechdel Takes On Exercise Trends In 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength': Bechdel's new graphic memoir is about her lifelong obsession with exercise. She says she has a "predisposition of being extremely self-conscious and very caught up in my head" — and exercise helps.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Former 'Pregnant Girl' Builds Support To Help Other Teen Moms

Collection Showcases 20 Years Of Louis Armstrong's Studio Work

Alison Bechdel Takes On Exercise Trends In 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.