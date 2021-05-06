Public Service Commission Directs Suddenlink to Create Improvement Plan Amid Hundreds of Complaints

Following a long list of complaints about Suddenlink Communications, the West Virginia Public Service Commission has directed the company to submit a plan to fix the problems by June 7.

Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane met Wednesday with Suddenlink representatives to discuss a long list of complaints customers are experiencing.

The Commission has received nearly 1,900 complaints from West Virginia customers regarding Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service since 2019.

“The recurring problems with Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service have gone on long enough,” Lane said. “Customers deserve to receive the service they are paying for.”

At the conclusion of the meeting Lane directed Suddenlink to file a plan that includes:

how and when the company will open a call center in West Virginia

how and when the company will hire technicians and various other employees in West Virginia to service state customers

how the company will fix problems with incorrect 911 fees being billed to customers

how the company will accurately and timely process payments and credits to customer accounts

how the company will fix billing errors

how the company will ensure late fees are accurately assessed

And identify who is doing the billing for the company

Suddenlink serves up to 350,000 customers in 31 counties in West Virginia.

A statement from Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink says:

"Altice USA is proud to serve our Suddenlink customers in West Virginia and we are committed to providing high-quality service and support throughout the state. We understand that some of our customers may have experienced some frustration particularly during the pandemic as the company adapted operations to ensure the safety of customers and employees. We continue to make major investments in our network, products and services, including the recent launch of our Smart WiFi 6 product and the roll out of our advanced Altice One entertainment platform. Our teams continue to work diligently to continuously enhance the service experience for our customers in West Virginia, and we will continue to communicate with the Public Service Commission about our ongoing investments in the State that benefit our customers."

