With the rate of vaccinations nationwide continuing to slow and vaccine supply in many states exceeding demand, the U.S. has reached the problematic point many experts warned of — most adults who want the vaccine have received it.

That means that many of those who remain unvaccinated are hesitant to get the shot, or don’t think it’s important, even as experts warn that reaching herd immunity is unlikely.

President Joe Biden announced a new strategy this week to get shots in more arms. It includes shifting doses from mass vaccination sites to local settings like doctors’ offices, pharmacies, or pop-up mobile clinics. But will it be enough to reach the new goal from the White House of having 70 percent of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4?

We answer the most pressing questions listeners have about the COVID-19 vaccine and the pandemic in our series Vaccination Nation.

