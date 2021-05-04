© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
India&#8217;s Catastrophic Second Wave

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published May 4, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Labourers build cremation platforms to meet the increase of cremations due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic at a crematorium in Amritsar.
Hospitals in India continue to send distress messages for emergency oxygen supplies as the country’s coronavirus case count approached 20 million on Monday.

Back in March, India was recording barely 13,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, fewer than Germany or France. Ever since, the caseload has risen, spiking in April.

India is now in the grip of a devastating second wave. The country has logged more than 300,000 cases every day for more than 10 days.

Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, brings us the latest from New Delhi.

