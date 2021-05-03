© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

British Customers Outraged Over Photo Of Scones

Published May 3, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some Brits take their afternoon tea very seriously. That's landed the grocery store Sainsbury's in trouble. They put up a picture with a fruit scone smothered in cream and jam. That is normal. The problem is the photo showed the jam on top of the cream. In the county of Cornwall where the picture went up, customers were outraged. They argued that jam must go first. Sainsbury's admitted its mistake, saying it has all scone wrong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now