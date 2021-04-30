© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR: The Next 50 Years

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
The headquarters for National Public Radio, or NPR, are seen in Washington.
The headquarters for National Public Radio, or NPR, are seen in Washington.

We know where we’ve been. But where should we go?

As NPR celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of All Things Considered, we’ve looked back on the amazing reporting and reporters that have made the network what it is. But now, we should spend some time thinking about what it could be.

Journalists at NPR headquarters and at member stations are grappling with questions about why public radio sounds the way it does, questions about objectivity and who it serves, and questions about how to best deliver information to audiences, wherever they are.

How will NPR change in the next 50 years? And how should it?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Kathryn Fink
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now