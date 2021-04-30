Carolyn Freiwald: What Can Our Teeth Tell Us About Where We Come From?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Migration

Much of our ancestral histories can be found in our bones. Archaeologist Carolyn Friewald traces the story of human migration through the hidden clues in our bones and our teeth.

About Carolyn Friewald

Carolyn Friewald is an archaeologist who studies the biology and chemistry of bones and teeth. She is also an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Mississippi. Her research focuses on movements across Mesoamerica to understand how people used their environments, from hunting animals to crafting tools.

Freiwald's writing has been published in anthropology journals such as Current Anthropology, Ancient Mesoamerica, and the Journal of Archaeological Science.

She received her B.A. in International Relations and History, and M.S. and Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

