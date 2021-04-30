Black Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Friday By Charleston Police

A Black man was hospitalized in stable condition Friday evening after being shot multiple times by Charleston police during an altercation Friday afternoon.

Police say officers fired on the man, identified as 33-year-old Denaul Dickerson, as he was holding a knife.

At a news conference held Friday just after 5 p.m. — which was not made available online by city or police officials but was streamed on Facebook by a reporter from WCHS television news — Police Chief Tyke Hunt told reporters that officers responded to a call about a man who allegedly “threatened another person with a knife.”

Hunt said officers arrived Friday afternoon at the intersection of Washington and Springdale, a residential neighborhood in Charleston’s West Side. He said officers “used deescalation” and pursued Dickerson for two blocks.

Hunt said Dickerson made “a lunging movement towards the officers” while holding a knife, and two officers fired five rounds. However, Hunt did not specify how many shots hit Dickerson, nor did he say what part of the body in which Dickerson was shot.

Body camera footage from the incident — which was shown to reporters at the Friday evening news conference — shows Dickerson turn and face the officers while holding the knife. However, it’s not clear when and how he made movements that drew shots from officers. Hunt noted that no officers were injured in the incident.

In the video, officers can also be heard asking if there are any Tasers available. Hunt said an officer was about to deploy a Taser when the suspect made the lunging movement.

When asked why more officers were not equipped with Tasers, he said not every officer in the city of Charleston is issued a Taser.

"Those Tasers do require training and recertification, and unfortunately the COVID pandemic really hampered us getting instructors to recertify our officers,” he said.

He said they plan to recertify officers in a couple of weeks.

Hunt said there was a warrant out for Dickerson’s arrest, following an incident in 2020 in which Dickerson allegedly brandished a weapon against police. The case is being investigated by the department.

A spokesperson for the city of Charleston said no additional information is being issued through a news release at this time.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.