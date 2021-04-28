© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Michigan Experiences Highest Rate Of New U.S. COVID-19 Cases

Michigan Radio | By Kate Wells
Published April 28, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT

Michigan is grappling with high rates of COVID-19, with younger adults and children being hospitalized. To deal with the influx of patients, hospitals have opened overflow tents.

