Vaccination Nation: Masks Off? Not Quite Yet.

Millions of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now that the summer months are approaching, how many behave will change drastically. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that fully vaccinated adults can stop wearing masks outside if they are not in a crowd.

Who can be unmasked, and during which activities? NPR broke down the guidance.

Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of your household Attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends Attending a small outdoor gathering with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

But this isn’t a license for people to go unmasked, hither and yon, of course, though the risk of outdoor transmission remains low.

Find our last edition of Vaccination Nation here.

What do the new guidelines tell us about where we are in the pandemic? And how close to our new normal are we?

We unpack the latest guidance for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

