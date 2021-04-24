Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Negin, special effects have gotten so advanced, we are told that soon we will be able to add what to classic, old movies.

NEGIN FARSAD: So there's a new technology that allows us to go back into old-timey movies...

SAGAL: Yes.

FARSAD: ...And change.

SAGAL: Or add.

FARSAD: Or add...

SAGAL: Yes.

FARSAD: ...Like features onto - tattoos?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know, I've seen "Gone With The Wind" so many times. But I never noticed that Scarlett had a tramp stamp until now.

ADAM BURKE: (Laughter).

BILL KURTIS: I love it - Tara - the Tara tramp stamp.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: I need a hint. I don't understand.

SAGAL: OK. Well, here. Here's your hint. Here's looking at you, kid. Thanks to my LASIK surgery.

FARSAD: Product placement - product placement.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Product placements.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE EFFECT)

SAGAL: There you go. They might and soon will be adding product placements to older material. Don't worry, we are promised it will be subtle. So, for example, imagine...

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: ...The big chariot race in the movie "Ben Hur." Charlton Heston, you know, is about to win the race. But who's coming up behind him, but the 2021 Kia Sorento with a power liftgate?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, I should say this is all hypothetical for now. But they are using this technology to add things to things that are already filmed. So far, they've used it for some TV shows in China and some music videos. And there are a lot of people who said, well, don't worry about it. No one will ever dare advertisements to classic films. But on the other hand, money, money, money, money, money, money.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

MO ROCCA: Oh, my God. And so, like, it's not - the Bates Motel will now be the Bates Motel 6.

SAGAL: Exactly.

BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: We'll leave the light on for you.

BURKE: Wait, so...

SAGAL: Yeah. I can see that.

ROCCA: (Laughter).

BURKE: Play it for me, Sam. Play it for her Spotify playlists.

SAGAL: Exactly. Stella Artois.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ACT NATURALLY")

BUCK OWENS: (Singing) They're going to put me in the movies. They're going to make a big star out of me.

SAGAL: Coming up, we'll tell you how to live your best life now, but not before we read these sponsorship announcements. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.