What Do The Academy Awards Mean Right Now?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published April 21, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
Are we still thanking the Academy?
Awards season looks different this year. For one thing, it’s usually wrapped up by now. And then, of course, there are the technological challenges the pandemic necessitates.

For a lot of people, the Acadamy Awards are the crown jewel of awards season – celebrating the best that cinema has to offer. Others see the Oscars as purely political – an out-of-touch show that’s losing relevance.

We talked about Promising Young Woman on a recent edition of The Hit List.

And there are some who are just watching for the beautiful gowns. No matter what camp you fall in, we’re talking about what to expect.  

Jonquilyn Hill
