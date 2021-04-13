Morgantown Man Pleads Not Guilty On U.S. Capitol Attack Charges

George Tanios, the owner and operator of Sandwich University restaurant in Morgantown, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court on a number of charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Tanios and Julian Khatar of Pennsylvania face 10 counts, including conspiring to injure police. They were arrested by federal law enforcement last month and have now both pleaded not guilty.

During a previous hearing last month in West Virginia, prosecutors said Tanios purchased bear and pepper spray at a Morgantown store before the two men traveled to Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Tanios handed chemical spray to Khatar who then used it on U.S. Capitol Police. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died the next day and investigators are still determining the cause of death.

Tanios was denied bond once already. His attorneys said they plan to appeal that decision at a bond hearing set for April 27.