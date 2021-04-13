© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Morgantown Man Pleads Not Guilty On U.S. Capitol Attack Charges

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Duncan Slade
Published April 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT
George Tanios
Federal Court Documents
/
A photo of George Tanios inside the Sandwich U restaurant

George Tanios, the owner and operator of Sandwich University restaurant in Morgantown, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court on a number of charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Tanios and Julian Khatar of Pennsylvania face 10 counts, including conspiring to injure police. They were arrested by federal law enforcement last month and have now both pleaded not guilty.

During a previous hearing last month in West Virginia, prosecutors said Tanios purchased bear and pepper spray at a Morgantown store before the two men traveled to Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Tanios handed chemical spray to Khatar who then used it on U.S. Capitol Police. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died the next day and investigators are still determining the cause of death.

Tanios was denied bond once already. His attorneys said they plan to appeal that decision at a bond hearing set for April 27.

Tags

GovernmentFederal CourtU.S. CapitolCity of Morgantown
Duncan Slade
Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org
See stories by Duncan Slade
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content