© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sounds Of America: Rainbow Connection

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published April 12, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT
Kermit the Frog performs during the "If I Had A Song" tribute set during day three of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival.
Kermit the Frog performs during the "If I Had A Song" tribute set during day three of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival.

Released in 1979, “Rainbow Connection” was composed by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher as the opening song for The Muppet Movie. Originally performed by Kermit the Frog and voiced by Jim Henson, “Rainbow Connection” has been recorded by dozens of artists since the song’s release, including Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani and Kacey Musgraves.

This installment of The Sounds of America profiles “Rainbow Connection.” Paul Williams remembers the songwriting, Frank Oz describes the filming of The Muppet Movie, Cheryl Henson shares memories of her father, author Brian Jay Jones sets the context and Kermit the Frog reflects on hopes and dreams.

“Rainbow Connection” is being inducted into the National Recording Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 recordings to preserve for all time in the National Recording Registry. These recordings include audio that’s important to our American culture and heritage.

The Sounds of America is BMP Audio’s Peabody Award-winning series showcasing some of the works selected for the National Recording Registry.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Rupert Allman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now