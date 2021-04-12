© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Hey Bestie: How The Last Year Has Changed Friendship

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published April 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
A group of friends eat pizza at a table outside the Water Lane Boathouse bar in Leeds, northern England, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country.
Everything’s been a lot. And it’s no surprise that over the past year, our social lives have taken a hit. Maintaining friendships while staying socially distanced may have been challenging.

Maybe you were forced to reevaluate your relationships with certain people, and to determine if you share the same values.

Maybe you got closer to friends than you had before. Maybe you broke off friendships or let them fade away with time.

And now, with vaccination and reopening on the horizon, maybe you feel awkward about jumping back into the same routines you once had with your friends. 

How will friendship look different on the other side of the pandemic? And how should we make peace with that change?

