Hey Bestie: How The Last Year Has Changed Friendship

Everything’s been a lot. And it’s no surprise that over the past year, our social lives have taken a hit. Maintaining friendships while staying socially distanced may have been challenging.

Maybe you were forced to reevaluate your relationships with certain people, and to determine if you share the same values.

Maybe you got closer to friends than you had before. Maybe you broke off friendships or let them fade away with time.

And now, with vaccination and reopening on the horizon, maybe you feel awkward about jumping back into the same routines you once had with your friends.

How will friendship look different on the other side of the pandemic? And how should we make peace with that change?

