Wajahat Ali: Can Investing In Children Revitalize Economies And Our Humanity?

In some of the world's biggest economies, people are having fewer children. But writer Wajahat Ali explains why investing in future generations is key to rejuvenating our societies...and our humanity.

About Wajahat Ali

Wajahat Ali is a writer, public speaker, and lawyer. He is also a New York Timescontributing op-ed writer, and frequent political commentator on cable news.

Previously in his journalism career, Ali helped launch the Al Jazeera America network, serving as co-host of the network's daily news program, The Stream. He also wrote and produced the play The Domestic Crusaders, and produced the 2017 Emmy-nominated series The Secret Life of Muslims. He was also the lead author and researcher of "Fear Inc., Roots of the Islamophobia Network in America," a report from the Center for American Progress. He also served as a consultant for the U.S. State Department.

As Creative Director of Affinis Labs, Ali worked with Facebook, Google and the UN to create social entrepreneurship initiatives that positively impacted marginalized communities and empowered young leaders to come up with innovative solutions to tackle world problems.

He holds a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. from University of California, Davis' School of Law.

