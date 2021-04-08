The High Cost Of Dying

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it will pay up to $9,000 to cover the funeral costs of every American who died of COVID-19.

It’s the largest program of its kind ever offered by the federal government, according to The Washington Post. FEMA has reimbursed burial costs before, but not on this scale. You can find where to apply for this assistance here.

It’s open to everyone, regardless of income. Rep. Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y are vocal proponents of the program.

We last spoke to guest Philip Olson during our conversation about green death. Find that show here.

What effect could cost assistance have on Americans’ attitudes towards death care more broadly?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.