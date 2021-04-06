© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Is Progressive Prosecution?

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Kleinman
Published April 6, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
An empty courtroom at the Superior Court of California courthouse
Prosecutors are some of the most powerful figures in the criminal justice system. They decide whether to file or drop charges and what sentence to seek. But of the 2,400 prosecutors elected to office, progressive prosecutors are a small but growing number of attorneys pushing for reform, ending policies that they consider unfair. 

But some criminal justice critics wonder if, by definition, the job of a prosecutor fundamentally resists these changes.

We talked with a panel of public defenders about their work. Find that conversation here.

Is there an exact definition of progressive prosecution? And how much change can these progressive prosecutors enact?

We ask a panel of them those questions and take yours.

Avery Kleinman
