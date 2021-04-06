What Is Progressive Prosecution?

Prosecutors are some of the most powerful figures in the criminal justice system. They decide whether to file or drop charges and what sentence to seek. But of the 2,400 prosecutors elected to office, progressive prosecutors are a small but growing number of attorneys pushing for reform, ending policies that they consider unfair.

But some criminal justice critics wonder if, by definition, the job of a prosecutor fundamentally resists these changes.

We talked with a panel of public defenders about their work. Find that conversation here.

Is there an exact definition of progressive prosecution? And how much change can these progressive prosecutors enact?

We ask a panel of them those questions and take yours.

