Do We Need Vaccine Passports?

You’ve navigated online portals. Or made phone calls. You’ve pre-registered. You booked your appointment. Finally, you’re vaccinated. How do you prove to people you’ve gotten the shot? Much has recently been made of the idea of vaccine passports, documents bearing an official mark of your immunity.

The idea has already taken off overseas. In Israel, vaccinated citizens use these documents to attend sporting events or dine out. Estonia and Iceland have also followed suit.

The Biden administration has expressed interest in the idea. However, politicians have been wary of mandating vaccine passports. Republican officials are particularly leery. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went so far as to ban them in his state.

How, if at all, will vaccine passports be implemented in the United States?

