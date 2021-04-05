© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do We Need Vaccine Passports?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published April 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT
A picture taken in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" on an European passport.
A picture taken in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading "Covid-19 vaccine" on an European passport.

You’ve navigated online portals. Or made phone calls. You’ve pre-registered. You booked your appointment. Finally, you’re vaccinated. How do you prove to people you’ve gotten the shot? Much has recently been made of the idea of vaccine passports, documents bearing an official mark of your immunity.

The idea has already taken off overseas. In Israel, vaccinated citizens use these documents to attend sporting events or dine out. Estonia and Iceland have also followed suit.

The Biden administration has expressed interest in the idea. However, politicians have been wary of mandating vaccine passports. Republican officials are particularly leery. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went so far as to ban them in his state.

How, if at all, will vaccine passports be implemented in the United States?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Michelle Harven
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now