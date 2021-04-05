Tucked into President Joe Biden’s most recent stimulus package is $5 billion dollars dedicated to Black farmers. The money recognizes decades of mistreatment and discrimination by the USDA.

They’ve lost over 90 percent of their land over the past century. But throughout the country, their stories are little known.

Naima Penniman of Soul Fire Farm and author Natalie Baszile talk with us about the history of Black farmers in the United States, the impact of the American Rescue Act and what it means to reclaim the land.

Find a poem by Naima Penniman, excerpted from Natalie Baszile’s We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy here.

A Love Letter to Future Gen… by wamu885

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.