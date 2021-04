In this music parody game, comedians Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) and Jen Spyra (Big Time, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Onion) listen to well-known songs rewritten to be about historical figures who share a surname with the song's artist. And yes, Joan Mitchell and Joni Mitchell are two different people.

Heard on Alfonso Ribeiro: Jokes About Butts And Mild Transgressions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.