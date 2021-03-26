© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
What Does Intersectionality Actually Mean?

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published March 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
Celebrating Women Award Honoree and co-founder and director of the African American Policy Forum, Kimberle Crenshaw speaks onstage during the New York Women's Foundation's 2018 "Celebrating Women" breakfast in New York City.
The Atlanta spa shootings brought attention to a long history of hate against Asians and Asian Americans. But The shootings were also a tragedy at the intersection of gender, race, and class. The horror of the event struck a chord for many people belonging to different demographic groups.

Intersectionality is something we hear a lot in reference to stories about politics, lifestyle, tragedy and more. Roughly defined, it’s a term that describes the relationships between social categories and the people and concepts that can fall into more than one.

We talk about this phenomenon with the scholar who coined the term, Kimberlé Crenshaw. We also ask our panel about how intersectionality affects our lives.

