What The Biden Administration Plans To Do At The Southern Border

You’ve probably been seeing and hearing more about immigration at the southern border lately. But the amount of people who are coming to the border isn’t exactly a surge. As The Washington Post reports, “it’s the usual seasonal increase.”

Here’s more detail from The Boston Globe:

data compiled by researchers at the University of California at San Diego.

“It’s a challenge for the Biden administration, but the overall numbers that we see now aren’t that unpredictable based on previous years,” said Tom K. Wong, who led the study and is a senior fellow for immigration policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

exploit the change in tone and swiftness with which Biden sought to implement a new vision of immigration.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration released photos and videos of a migrant detention center at the US-Mexico border. The images came only after mounting pressure from members of the media and from Republicans in Congress. And Vice President Kamala Harris is now in charge of the administration’s response. How is the Biden administration addressing the amount of unaccompanied migrant children coming to the border? And how much has changed at the southern border between the administrations of President Biden and former President Trump?

