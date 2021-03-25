© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.
AstraZeneca faces more questions about side effects and efficacy. One place where cases are plummeting is Israel; more than half of the country has now had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the highest percentage of any nation worldwide. And we, like everybody else, are wondering about why a massive container ship is causing headaches in the Suez Canal – and far beyond.

We get to all that and more, on the global edition of the News Roundup.

What we played this week on the live show

