© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT
Licensed vocational nurse Denise Saldana prepares the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California.
Licensed vocational nurse Denise Saldana prepares the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California.

left over 10 people dead in under a week. We know the names of the victims and the gunman in the Boulder attack, but police have been tight-lipped about any potential motive. Plus, the Senate debates legislation that would defend against efforts to roll back access to the ballot.

And a cyclical surge of migrants at the border has the Biden administration on the defensive.

We spoke with a top Biden administration official about their immigration policy at the southern border earlier this week.

We’re also remembering Jessica Walter, who passed away this week.

We get into all that and more on the News Roundup.

What we played this week on the live show

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now